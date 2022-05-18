Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orion Energy Systems.
OESX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.
NASDAQ:OESX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.70. 92,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,542. The company has a market capitalization of $83.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.07. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29.
About Orion Energy Systems (Get Rating)
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.