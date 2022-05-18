Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orion Energy Systems.

OESX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,772,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 187,470 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 136,319 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,412,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 79,050 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 247,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,195,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 680,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OESX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.70. 92,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,542. The company has a market capitalization of $83.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.07. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

