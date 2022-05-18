Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Short Interest Up 24.8% in April

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the April 15th total of 129,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Friday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of Orion Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,596. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $87.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Orion Group by 594.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Orion Group by 318.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

