Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.41

Shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 80646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORKLY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Orkla ASA from 76.00 to 73.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2667 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Orkla ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.74%.

About Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

