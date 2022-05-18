Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,334 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,373,000 after purchasing an additional 680,613 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,232 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 38.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 32.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,213 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORA. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $75.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $88.52.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $606,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

