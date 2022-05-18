Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.70 and last traded at $65.99. Approximately 9,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 138,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.64.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.08. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.64. Otter Tail had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 22.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Otter Tail by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

