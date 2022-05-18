Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $448.32 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) will announce $448.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $445.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $451.33 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $341.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of Outfront Media stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $21.78. 1,377,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,823. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.68. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is presently 240.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 220.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 53,225 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,773 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 78.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

