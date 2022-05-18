Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Gap Down to $30.92

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.92, but opened at $29.21. Overstock.com shares last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 8,996 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 3.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.10.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.26 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 14.56%. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $350,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,569 shares of company stock valued at $899,645. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

