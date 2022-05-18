Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.10

Shares of Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.10 and traded as low as $0.54. Pacific Green Technologies shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 18,690 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.
About Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK)
