Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Trading 0.2% Higher

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 664 ($8.19) and last traded at GBX 648 ($7.99). 186,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 226,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 647 ($7.98).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £595.26 million and a PE ratio of 21.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 707.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 784.08.

Get Pacific Horizon Investment Trust alerts:

About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI)

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.