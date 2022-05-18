PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Shares Down 8%

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $24.26. Approximately 84,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,422,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.21.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The company had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $2,063,869.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $142,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,036 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 43.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 485.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in PagerDuty during the first quarter worth about $1,070,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 27.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 47.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after buying an additional 353,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

