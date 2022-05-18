Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.48

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.48 and traded as high as $22.05. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $21.65, with a volume of 69,584 shares changing hands.

PAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.12). Pampa Energía had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in Pampa Energía during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at about $831,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

