Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 35,836 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 194.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,836 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,963 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 487,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,130,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,545 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

NYSE UE opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $20.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $128.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

