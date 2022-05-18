Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,966 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.71. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

