Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,676 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of ChannelAdvisor worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 39.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95. The company has a market cap of $399.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.88. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $29.42.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ECOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

