Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on WDC. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.44.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.42. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.17.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.