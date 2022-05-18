Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $973,000 Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,089 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.17. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,350 shares of company stock worth $576,165 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

