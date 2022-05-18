Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $987,000 Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI stock opened at $70.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.65.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

