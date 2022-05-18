Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total value of $492,252.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WTS opened at $131.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.64. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.20 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.24. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

WTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

