Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,116 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.70.

CASY opened at $213.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.55. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $226.93.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

