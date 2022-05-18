Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 706 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Everest Re Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.50.

Shares of RE opened at $289.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.20. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $234.87 and a 12-month high of $308.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.32 by $1.99. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

