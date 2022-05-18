Panther Metals Ltd (ASX:PNT) Insider Daniel Tuffin Acquires 50,000 Shares

Panther Metals Ltd (ASX:PNT – Get Rating) insider Daniel Tuffin acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$10,950.00 ($7,657.34).

Get Panther Metals alerts:

About Panther Metals (Get Rating)

Panther Metals Ltd engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in Coglia, Red Flag, Merolia, and Mikado projects located in Laverton, Western Australia; and Marraki and Annaburroo projects situated in Northern Territory.

Receive News & Ratings for Panther Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panther Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.