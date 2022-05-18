Parachute (PAR) Market Capitalization Tops $297,443.29

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 18th. Parachute has a market cap of $297,443.29 and $80,989.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017114 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013483 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 599,906,412 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.