Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park City Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.50%.

Shares of Park City Group stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.43. 5,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,429. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Park City Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Park City Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Park City Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Park City Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Park City Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Park City Group to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Park City Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park City Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

