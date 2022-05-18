Parkwood LLC Acquires 5,205 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 2,703.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 501.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

NYSE:CHGG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.25. 3,145,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158,291. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average is $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.12. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $90.50.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

