Parkwood LLC Boosts Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,098 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 1.6% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HDB traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.44. 3,180,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,631. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.01. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.522 per share. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.91%.

HDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

