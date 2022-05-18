Parkwood LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Parkwood LLC grew its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 577.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 292,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

NASDAQ:INCY traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $75.51. 1,261,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $88.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.54 million. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

