Parkwood LLC Invests $4.39 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.16.

Shares of DIS traded up $3.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,538,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,992,018. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $197.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $99.47 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.79.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.