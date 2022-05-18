Parkwood LLC Invests $6.99 Million in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,990,000. Humana accounts for about 1.2% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Humana by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $440.59. The company had a trading volume of 495,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,931. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $472.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.36%.

In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.28.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

