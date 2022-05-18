Parkwood LLC Lowers Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Parkwood LLC decreased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 1.3% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,485. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.73. The firm has a market cap of $250.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $78.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.741 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Danske raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

