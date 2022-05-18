Parkwood LLC Makes New $458,000 Investment in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,840,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,107,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,287,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 936,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after buying an additional 526,491 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,422,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $162,457,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,238,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,457,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCCS traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $8.29. 31,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,386. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $187.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

