Parkwood LLC Makes New $599,000 Investment in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth $5,280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,166,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,094 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 252,559 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 352,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth $552,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul D. Bell acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $43,725,982.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,524,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,812,576.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,150,974 shares of company stock worth $44,968,576.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOST. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Toast in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

NYSE TOST traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.51. 7,570,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,996,479. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

