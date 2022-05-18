Parkwood LLC Purchases 8,187 Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC owned 0.17% of Millicom International Cellular worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 2,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 67,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at $945,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,033,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $1,495,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.90 to $32.90 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of TIGO stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.50. 52,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $46.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.31.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The technology company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 23.41%.

About Millicom International Cellular (Get Rating)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.