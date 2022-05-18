Parkwood LLC Takes $5.01 Million Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 101,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $7,419,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $8,936,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,436,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,283,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TTE stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $55.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,503,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $143.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average of $51.91. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $60.03.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTE. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($59.38) to €59.00 ($61.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($60.42) to €56.00 ($58.33) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
