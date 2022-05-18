PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 18th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $20.27 million and $1.16 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.04 or 0.00235036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003040 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.82 or 0.01771501 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003823 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 157,828,048 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.