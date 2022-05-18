Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pentwater Capital Management LP

Pentwater Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Parsons by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsons alerts:

Shares of Parsons stock traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $36.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,901. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.95. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Parsons had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 40,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,336,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PSN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Parsons from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

About Parsons (Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.