PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Sells 25,000 Shares

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $773,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,823,983 shares in the company, valued at $458,802,273.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 177,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $5,586,120.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 203,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $6,337,660.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,098,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $34,641,900.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 450,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $13,189,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $27,190,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $25,640,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 621,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $18,272,100.00.

On Saturday, March 19th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $10,271,060.80.

PBF traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.13. 2,560,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,554,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $32.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.24.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.61) earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 354.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in PBF Energy by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

