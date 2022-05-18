PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Lynn A. Peterson Sells 7,000 Shares

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $470,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,208,557.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 2.74.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on PDCE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

