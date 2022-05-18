PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Holdings Raised by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,631 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.97% of PDF Solutions worth $11,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PDF Solutions by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PDF Solutions by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 99,569 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 3,575.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after acquiring an additional 353,005 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $280,933.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PDFS traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,859. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.46 and a beta of 1.42.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PDF Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.