PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PDFS has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PDF Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $24.70 on Monday. PDF Solutions has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $931.44 million, a P/E ratio of -51.46 and a beta of 1.42.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $280,933.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 70.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

