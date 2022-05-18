Pentwater Capital Management LP Acquires 39,299 Shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) by 122.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,299 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned about 0.55% of Lyra Therapeutics worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 31.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Nbvm Gp, Llc acquired 2,369,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $9,999,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,855,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,969.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward T. Anderson acquired 118,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $499,998.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,998.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,728,944 shares of company stock worth $11,518,465 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYRA traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,694. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $69.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -1.10.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYRA shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Lyra Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.