Pentwater Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,181,000 after purchasing an additional 30,121 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,016,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,899,000 after purchasing an additional 44,866 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 671,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,946,000 after purchasing an additional 22,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,326,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

NYSE ABG traded up $6.87 on Tuesday, hitting $192.92. 176,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,763. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.83. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.43 and a 52-week high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 35.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

