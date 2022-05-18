Pentwater Capital Management LP Makes New $872,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,001 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $3.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.97. 341,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,216,570. The stock has a market cap of $181.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average is $83.85. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.