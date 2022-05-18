Pentwater Capital Management LP Makes New $892,000 Investment in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 1,092.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in DLocal by 2,469.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in DLocal by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DLocal alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ:DLO traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.21. 272,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $31.38. DLocal Limited has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.56 million. DLocal had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 35.51%. DLocal’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Company Profile (Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.