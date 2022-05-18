Pentwater Capital Management LP Purchases 24,800 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in UiPath were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,835,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PATH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UiPath from $74.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on UiPath from $52.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on UiPath from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on UiPath from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.35.

PATH stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.06. 5,213,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,587,267. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion and a PE ratio of -10.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.88.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). UiPath had a negative net margin of 58.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

