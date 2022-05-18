Pentwater Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Pentwater Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

ALGM stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,263. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.10.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

