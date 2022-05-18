Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.63

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.63 and traded as high as $14.03. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 212,906 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $13.02

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 154.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 74,957 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

