Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 44,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,116,690 shares.The stock last traded at $17.79 and had previously closed at $19.22.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WOOF shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

