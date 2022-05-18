PetMed Express, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

PetMed Express has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. PetMed Express has a dividend payout ratio of 98.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect PetMed Express to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.1%.

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.55. PetMed Express has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $46.67.

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PetMed Express will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PetMed Express by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,115,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PetMed Express by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,437,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,079,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PetMed Express by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,820,000 after purchasing an additional 22,763 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PetMed Express by 19.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,098,000 after acquiring an additional 156,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in PetMed Express by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 496,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 115,569 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

PetMed Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

