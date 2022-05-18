PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:PHAS opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.98.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.
