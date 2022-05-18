PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:PHAS opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.98.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,620 shares in the last quarter. 57.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.

