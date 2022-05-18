Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of vonoprazan, which are in clinical stage. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Buffalo Grove, United States. “

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of PHAT opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 12.79 and a current ratio of 12.79. The firm has a market cap of $388.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $39.02.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, insider Terrie Curran purchased 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $151,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,595 shares in the company, valued at $478,648.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi acquired 20,000 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,312. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $415,105 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.